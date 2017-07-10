South Africa: Police Seek Assistance in a Murder Case Kwanobuhle

press release

King William's Town — Police are seeking assistance from anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of two suspects who fatally shot a man in KwaNobuhle on Friday.

The shooting incident occurred on Friday, 7 July 2017 at about 18:00, the deceased, Siyabulela Godfrey Qwaza (42) was fatally shot by one of two unknown suspects in a house in Mkile Street, KwaNobuhle. It is believed that the deceased was seating with friends in the lounge, and a door was opened, when two suspects, one with a firearm stormed into the house. A suspect fired two shots and fatally wounding the deceased. At this stage, the motive for the attack is unknown and police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Gcinikhaya Ntliziywana at 041 978 8800 or 082 319 9223.