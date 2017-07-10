10 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Laptops Stolen From NPA Offices

Two laptops belonging to prosecutors were stolen at the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Pretoria.

Burglars broke into two offices situated on the second floor, NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfako confirmed to News24.

"I would not be in a position to comment as [to] how they gained entry, it is the subject of police investigation," Mfako said.

Investigations are currently underway.

This is the third high-level break-in around the country in a space of four months.

Last week computers were stolen in a brazen break-in at the Hawks' head office in Silverton, Pretoria.

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24 at the time that they became aware of the stolen items in the early hours of Wednesday morning, but that the burglary could have taken place on Tuesday night.

The intruders focused mostly on the HR, finance and supply chain departments, which contained confidential information.

In March, robbers broke into the Offices of the Chief Justice in Midrand.

The computers were taken from the HR department and contained sensitive information about the country's judges, the then acting national police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane said at the time.

Source: News24

South Africa

