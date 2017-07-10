Liberia: Orange Liberia's Call Logs Exonerates Juror of Bribery

A document believed to have contained call logs and text messages of cell number 0777-056-185, which Orange Liberia reportedly assigned to one Leona W. Klay, a former foreman (jury head) at Civil Law Court 'A' last Friday exonerated her of the bribery allegation.

Juror Klay was accused by two other jurors of communicating with United Bank of Africa (UBA) Liberia-Limited, based on which, she allegedly received US$1,200 in exchange for a non-guilty verdict in favor of the bank, in a US$16million in damages lawsuit filed to the court by Mamawa and Sons, Incorporated, which the panel delivered on June 16.

Jurors Thelma J. Sirleaf and Ayesah Sayon claimed that Klay and the bank's lawyers were in constant communication, when they (jurors) went into their room of deliberation and that conversation resulted into the awarding of the money, of which Klay reportedly gave each juror US$200 as their share.

Sirleaf and Sayon claimed that they refused their share of US$200 each.

It was due to the alleged revelation that Judge Kaba instructed Orange to produce the call logs and text messages reportedly made on June 16 commencing from 2pm, up to and including 7:30pm by Klay, at which time the jury returned from their room of deliberation with the non-guilty verdict.

By this, Orange also fulfilled a 24-hour mandate by the court to deliver the actual set of call logs or "be held in contempt," according to the court.

Those were the particular call logs and text messages the telecommunication operator provided to the court last Friday, which showed that there were no traces of communication between UBA and Klay.

Mamawa and Sons' lawyers had relied on Sirleaf and Sayon's allegation to ask the court to reject the jury's non-guilty verdict and subsequently requested for a new trial.

Their request was denied that same Friday by Judge Kaba, after Orange's call logs and text messages did not link Klay and the bank's lawyers to any mean of communication.

The case started when the bank had earlier claimed that some of its employees had connived with Mamawa and Sons, Incorporated and duped it of US$1,257,772, based on which allegation the defendants were charged with multiple crimes including theft of property.

Though the court is yet to hear the case, Mamawa and Sons, Incorporated claimed that the act caused the company to lose an US$87 million housing project contract, for which they are demanding US$16 million in damages.