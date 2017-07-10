Ethiopia: Chinese Company Wins Acclaim in Ethiopia's Construction Sector

Addis Ababa — Celebrating the structural completion of a landmark building in Ethiopia on Friday, China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) has received praise for its effective handling of construction projects in the east African country.

CSCEC, together with its client National Oil Company (NOC) Ethiopia, on Friday marked the topping out ceremony for the 20-story building at the heart of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. The building will be the head office of NOC Ethiopia,

Speaking at the ceremony, Tadesse Tilahun, CEO of NOC Ethiopia, affirmed that the completion of the main part of the building in just less than one year, with an average of 10 days per single floor, clearly shows CSCEC's great dedication both in terms of workmanship and delivery time.

Tilahun also expressed his confidence that the building, upon its full completion, will be regarded as Addis Ababa's major landmark.

The building was designed with the shape of an ancient barrel, meant to reflect rich historical heritage and modern development ambitions of the east African country.

Li Yuting, head of CSCEC Ethiopia, noted that CSCEC has developed a good reputation in Ethiopia, and it has managed to gradually deepen its ties with Ethiopia's construction sector as the east African country is committed to creating a better infrastructure landscape.

CSCEC, well known for its flagship African Union Headquarters building in Ethiopia's capital, is currently building Ethiopia's new National Stadium after an agreement was signed with the Ethiopian Ministry of Youth and Sports in January last year.

The company is also undertaking the 198-meter long building commissioned by the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), which will be the tallest structure in the east African region upon completion.