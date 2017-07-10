10 July 2017

Kenya: Rooney Set to Face Gor Mahia After Sealing Everton Move

By David Kwalima

English striker Wayne Rooney is set to feature for Everton in an international friendly against Kenyan club Gor Mahia this Thursday.

The striker completed a high profile transfer to Everton from Manchester United on Sunday.

Soon after the transfer was announced by both clubs, the 31 year-old was pictured donning the Everton jersey which has the Kenyan betting firm SportPesa logo emblazoned on it.

Everton will play Gor Mahia in an international friendly in Tanzania on Thursday.

Rooney is making a return to his boyhood club Everton, a team he left 13 years ago to join United.

He has enjoyed a successful football career at United, winning several titles including the league, Champions league and FA Cup.

Gor have meanwhile confirmed they will send their full strength squad to Tanzania for Thursday ' ; s game.

