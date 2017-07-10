10 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Says Some Drug Sellers Are the "Devil"

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam — "Dawa siyo biashara. Dawa ni huduma," was Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu's response to grievances expressed by medicine suppliers and medical supplies. She continued to state that selling medical drugs was not a business but a form of service.

Ms Mwalimu made the remarks today in Chato, where President John Magufuli and former President Benjamin Mkapa were addressing the public. Her reaction comes following The Citizen's story titled 'Drug suppliers now fear going out of business' published on Monday 3 July.

The story detailed fears expressed by the Tanzania Association of Pharmaceutical Industry (TAPI) about losing businesses and denying the government in tax revenue.

Speaking on the matter, President Magufuli emphasized on the government's move. "Some people think that diseases are brought by the devil. However, some of those who sell drugs are the devil themselves. That's why I told the Health Minister to lower costs of procuring these drugs. This is not a business," he said.

Tanzania

Stiegler's Gorge Project Is Inevitable, UN Told

TANZANIA has officially notified the UN cultural agency that execution of Stiegler's Gorge hydroelectric project is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.