8 July 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: UN Delegation Lauds Eritrea's Achievement in Health Sector

Asmara — A UN delegation currently on a working visit to Eritrea has lauded the effort the nation is exerting in the health sector within the context of the Lasting Development Goals.

Mr. John Ging, Director of Operations Coordination and Response at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), made the remarks in a course of a visit yesterday to health and educational facilities in Serejeka sub-zone in the company of Ms. Amina Nurhusein, Minister of Health.

After observing health and educational services at Geshnashim Health Centre and Embaderho Junior High School, Mr. John Ging commended the effort Eritrea is exerting in the health sector on the basis of self-reliance and in partnership with regional and global stakeholders.

In the course of the visit, UN official met with different Eritrean government officials focusing on strengthening the existing relations between the Eritrean government and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

