10 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: We Are Not Leaving Kenya - SportsPesa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Ngirachu

Betting firm SportPesa has denied reports that it is planning to leave Kenya because of a new law signed by President Uhuru Kenyatta two weeks ago that imposes higher taxes on their revenues.

The firm said that a statement from the firm's Global Chief Executive Officer Gerasim Nikolov at a media briefing on Friday was taken out of context.

"Our CEO was simply trying to demonstrate that no business can survive such heavy taxation on revenue and not profit," the firm said in a brief statement on its Twitter page on Sunday.

"SportPesa was the first and remains the best gaming brand in Kenya and SportPesa will be the last gaming brand to ever close in Kenya for whatever reason," it added.

Mr Nikolov's statement on Friday suggested the firm was on its way out of Kenya because of frustration at the increase in tax on their revenue to 35 per cent.

TAXATION

He said the company can no longer operate profitably under the current taxation regime.

"There is nowhere in the world where such a huge tax is levied on turnovers and even here in Kenya, no firm can survive today if a 35 per cent tax was put on its turnover.

"Unfortunately, the ultimate effect of us shifting operations from here will be wide, considering the various business that depend on this industry," said Mr Nikolov at a media briefing Friday.

Gambling companies are digging in for a fight with the government after President Kenyatta overturned a decision by MPs not to raise the gambling tax and forced them to approve a 35 per cent rate.

Two weeks ago, President Kenyatta signed the Finance Bill into law, imposing a uniform 35 per cent tax on all gambling revenue - betting, gaming, lotteries and prize competitions.

WIND UP

Before, licensed sports betting operators had been subject to a 7.5 per cent betting tax.

SportPesa Kenya CEO Ronald Karauri, however, said the tax cannot discourage betting as it has no direct impact on participants' earnings as is the case with other sin taxes like excise levy.

"You cannot run a business just to pay tax to the government. It is not worth the sweat and were we not present in the UK and Tanzania, we would just wind up. I don't think the government will benefit either because this is a death sentence to the whole industry," said Mr Karauri, who also chairs the Association of gaming Operators (AGOK).

Last month, the SportPesa founder announced the withdrawal of sponsorship to local sports clubs from January citing the new tax burden.

The firm, founded in Kenya in 2014, currently sponsors Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, Kenya's biggest football teams.

It also sponsors the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and the Kenya Football Federation.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.