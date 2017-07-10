Ethiopia: Joint Efforts to Curb the Impact of Cancer

According to, World Health Organization (WHO) report 8.8 million people worldwide died from cancer in 2015. That is nearly 1 in 6 of all global deaths. From this total death toll 30-50%of cancers could be prevented. And the estimated total annual economic cost of cancer was 1.16 trillions USD in 2010.

Thus, the global action plan for the prevention and control of Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) 2013-2020 mainly cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes said shares the biggest cause of death worldwide.

According to the 2012 national survey, over 60,749 Ethiopians are estimated to live with cancer. It is a class of disease characterized by an out- of- control cell growth. Over 100 different types of cancer are predicted to exist. The strain of the disease occurs in two different ways: via cancerous cells movement throughout the body, which means invasion, while the cells manage to divide and grow making new blood vessels to feed themselves. It highly affects different parts of our body though repeatedly manifested on breast, skin, lung, sexual bodies and other parts of our body excluding our hairs and nails. Primary prevention, early detection, diagnosis and treatment as well as palliative care are important to confront the attendant ills of cancer earlier.

Family Guidance Association of Ethiopia (FGAE) Chief Specialized Nurse, Midwife Sister Senait Leake said that cancer is a group of more than 100 different diseases that are characterized by, uncontrolled cellular growth, local tissue invasion, and distant metastases.

She underlines the situation of cervical cancer in the country is growing from time to time. Citing, a research done study at Black lion Hospital in 2015 shows new case of cervical cancer has increased over the period of last sixteen years. Based on this study total cancer trends in Ethiopia showed that, the most common malignancy in female was gynecological malignancy (47%) followed by breast carcinoma (26%), study confirmed that out of these gynecological malignancies cervical cancer took the lion share. Despite this fact, very few women receive screening services in Ethiopia.

Cancers that originate in the female reproductive system are called women's reproductive cancers. It includes cancer of the cervix, breast, ovaries, vagina, vulva and endometrium, she said.

Cervical cancer is an important cause of death throughout the world, especially in less developed countries. Reports of trends in cervical cancer mortality from less developed countries have been limited by poor data quality and inaccurate population estimates. Worldwide 270 000 women die every year. But, 85% of these deaths occur in the developing world Cancer being among causes of the greater number of deaths worldwide it hugely depicts its pressure on the economical, health and social phenomenon.

She underlined the factors associated for high the incidence rate of cervical cancer in Ethiopia. Among this, low level of awareness, lack of effective screening programs, over shadowed by other health priorities (such as AIDS, TB, malaria) and insufficient attention to women's health.

Presenting about cervical cancer screening and treatment of pre-cancerous lesions she said that, in developing countries, only less than 5% of eligible women undergo cytology-based screening in a 5-year period. This is because there are too few trained and skilled professionals to implement such a program effectively or healthcare resources are not available to sustain such a program. Moreover, in developing countries, cytology-based services are confined to teaching hospitals or private laboratories in urban areas that are not accessible or affordable to those eligible women.

Currently, there are effective screening and treatment programs that can lead to a significant reduction in the morbidity and mortality associated with this cancer, she noted.

Among these, the single visit approach (SVA) screening method of visual inspection with acetic acid (VIA) or Cryotherapy is an alternative sensitive screening method.

She also advises women to have regular cancer screening to reduce the number of people who develop the cancer and reduce the number of people who die from the cancer, or completely eliminate deaths from cancer.

In Ethiopia, the impact of cancer is also posing its challenges.

Citing the 2009 WHO report, she said that the age-adjusted incidence rate of cervical cancer in Ethiopia is 35.9 per 100,000 patients. Most of these Ethiopians often at an advanced stage by the time they seek screening services. Records illustrate that of the nearly 22 million Ethiopian women over the age of 15, approximately 7,600 are diagnosed with cervical cancer and roughly 6,000 women die of the disease each year.

Up on, the World health Organization cancer figure among the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with approximately 14 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer related deaths in 2012. Among men, the 5 most common sites of cancer diagnosed in 2012 were lung, prostate, colorectum, stomach, and liver cancer. And among women the 5 most common sites diagnosed were breast, colorectum, lung, cervix, and stomach cancer. Around one third of cancer deaths are due to the 5 leading behavioral and dietary risks: high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, alcohol use. Tobacco use is the most important risk factor for cancer causing around 20% of global cancer deaths and around 70% of global lung cancer deaths.

Cancer's impact is also stronger in the developing countries.

More than 60% of world's total new annual cases occur in Africa, Asia and Central and South America. These regions account for 70% of the world's cancer deaths.

Cancer, also called malignancy, is an abnormal growth of cells. There are more than 100 types of cancer, including breast cancer, skin cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, and lymphoma. Symptoms vary depending on the type. Cancer treatment may include chemotherapy, radiation, and/or surgery.

To sum up, Smoking cigarette, drinking alcohol, practicing unhealthy diet, physical inactivity or negligence in doing physical exercise, environmental risk factors such as radiation as well as exposure to some industrial chemicals like insecticides are among the leading attributable factors for growing death due to cancer.

Let us keep ourselves free from cancer and cancerous diseases through fulfilling these foods in our diets and following the basic preconditions of protecting cancer.