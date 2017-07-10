South Africa: Proteas Coach Domingo's Mom Passes Away

Proteas coach Russell Domingo has had to return to South Africa once more following the death of his mother.

Domingo's mother, Sandra, who was in a car accident towards the end of last month, passed away at 23:00 on Sunday night.

Domingo had rushed to the airport to get back to South Africa on Sunday following his side's 211-run loss to England in the first Test at Lord's, but when he landed in Johannesburg on Monday morning his mom had already passed away.

At this stage, it is not clear when he will return to England.

Domingo had also returned to PE during South Africa's T20 series against England when he first got news of the accident.

Domingo has re-applied for his position as head coach of the national side with his contract up at the end of the ongoing Test series.

The second Test gets underway on Friday, July 14 at Trent Bridge at 12:00 SA time.

Our deepest condolences go out to Russell Domingo and his family following the untimely passing of his mother late last night. #RIP-- Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 10, 2017

Sport24