Ethiopia: Horizon Plantations Undertake Over 1 Billion Birr Expansion

Horizon Plantations Plc has undertaken expansion works at a cost of 1.1 billion Birr, according to the Ministry of Public Enterprises.

The Company, which was privatized five years ago, has created employment opportunities for 60,000 people.

Asebe Kebede, corporate communication assistant head at the Ministry, told Fana Broadcasting Corporate that a delegation led by Public Enterprises Minister Dr. Girma Amente paid a three-day visit last week to the company's Bebeka, Wushwush and Gumero plantations.

According to him, the company has carried out expansion worth 1.1 billion Birr.

It purchased coffee beans milling and drying machines, replaced old coffee trees planted on 3,100 hectares of land as well as introduced drip-irrigation practice at Bebeka plantation.

Moreover, it planted coffee seedlings on 375 hectares of land and replaced old coffee trees on 62 hectares of land at Limu plantation.

Horizon Plantations Plc has begun exporting turmeric and black pepper in addition to coffee, it was noted.