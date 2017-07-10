7 July 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Horizon Plantations Undertake Over 1 Billion Birr Expansion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Horizon Plantations Plc has undertaken expansion works at a cost of 1.1 billion Birr, according to the Ministry of Public Enterprises.

The Company, which was privatized five years ago, has created employment opportunities for 60,000 people.

Asebe Kebede, corporate communication assistant head at the Ministry, told Fana Broadcasting Corporate that a delegation led by Public Enterprises Minister Dr. Girma Amente paid a three-day visit last week to the company's Bebeka, Wushwush and Gumero plantations.

According to him, the company has carried out expansion worth 1.1 billion Birr.

It purchased coffee beans milling and drying machines, replaced old coffee trees planted on 3,100 hectares of land as well as introduced drip-irrigation practice at Bebeka plantation.

Moreover, it planted coffee seedlings on 375 hectares of land and replaced old coffee trees on 62 hectares of land at Limu plantation.

Horizon Plantations Plc has begun exporting turmeric and black pepper in addition to coffee, it was noted.

Ethiopia

Chinese Company Wins Acclaim in Ethiopia's Construction Sector

Celebrating the structural completion of a landmark building in Ethiopia on Friday, China State Construction Engineering… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.