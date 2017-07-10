Kenya: Nkaissery to Be Buried Saturday in Kajiado

Interior Cabinet Secretary the late Joseph Nkaissery will be buried on Saturday at his home in Ilbisil, Kajiado County.

The Joint Organising Committee for his burial led by Health CS Cleopa Mailu on Monday announced that a memorial service will be held at Nairobi Baptist Church on Ngong Road on Thursday.

"The service begins, at 9.30 am and is open to the public," the statement read.

The committee further announced that condolence books will be available from Wednesday at Harambee House, KICC, the Nairobi Baptist Church and all 47 county headquarters.

The committee comprises members of the Nkaissery family and government officials.

Maj-Gen (rtd) Nkaissery died on Saturday night. The cause of his death has remain a mystery as investigators piece together his last moments to unravel the mystery.