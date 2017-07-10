Ethiopia: Tapping the Untapped Tourism Potential

editorial

For over half a century, tourism has been constantly expanding at a slower pace. Today this trend appears to be irreversible. According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) forecasts, there will be over 1.6 billion international tourist arrivals worldwide in 2020.

Although developing countries still share the minimal ratio of the international tourist flows, their performances are improving at a faster rate than the global average. Currently, tourism provides real potential for the economic and social progress. It generates valuable foreign currency exchange and government revenues through taxation. It as well could be a major source of employment.

In countries like Ethiopia, a melting pot of over 80 nations,nationalities and peoples, the tourism sector has a significant contribution to the economy. Ethiopia showcases an amalgam of cultures, it is a land where various ethnic groups and religious people are living in harmony with their distinctive cultural practices.

The number of tourists that is coming to see firsthand the majestic natural wonders of Ethiopia is blessed with like the Blue Nile fall, the live volcano of Eretale and Sof Omer cave as well as the man made tourist attraction sites, about whose architectural grandeur the country boasts of, like the Aksum Obelisk and the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela is increasing from time to time.

The smokeless industry in general and culture tourism in particular are exhibiting an upward spiral in the country. This could be gauged or figured out from the various fruitful strides being made in the sector.

The country's positive image and improved promotion mechanisms have increased the number of tourists and it has reached more than 900 thousand. This sector has been generating billions of Birr revenue to the country, and is expected to generate seven billion USD annually till the end of GTP II Period.

Data shows that, tourists who visited Addis Ababa over the last nine months spent 1.9 billion USD, an amount which surpasses the tourism earning of same period last year. About 782, 000 tourists visited the city during the stated period. The increment both in the tourists' inflow and spending is attributable to the effective activities exerted in concert with stakeholders. Above all, peace and stability is a significant factor for this enhancement and effective international and regional conferences the city hosted so far.

The number of tourists visiting Addis Ababa has been increasing year after year. For instance, about 782,000, 750,000 and 711,000 tourists visited the city in 2016, 2015 and 2014 attracting revenues close to 665.5 million USD, 1.6 billion USD and 1.9 billion USD respectively.

The city is also expanding its infrastructure and Hotels. Currently, over 110 standardized hotels are under service. A number of star hotels are also under construction.

Hence, the government should continue enhancing the tourism sector to unleash the potentials of the country's natural, historic, cultural and other attractions in a sustainable and globally competitive manner. All concerned bodies should maximize their efforts in boosting Ethiopia's benefit from its untapped tourism potential and resources.

Indeed, the Development Bank of Ethiopia has agreed to provide loan for investors who are interested to enter into the tourism sector. Encouraging results have also been attained after the government started implementing its Tourism Policy and Strategy. Thus, the tourism sector should be developed to be competitive in the global market. Attention must also be given to national parks, historical sites, diverse cultural heritages and other tourism potentials as well.

In GTP II, the Ethiopian Tourism Organization need to keep enhancing the tourism marketing development, capacity building, development of new and old tourist destinations, and strengthening cooperation and integration with stakeholders.

In this respect, the private sector has a key role in playing a vital part in the country's economic growth and development. As they enhance people's lives and help them escape from poverty, private sectors should be encouraged as a critical stakeholder in economic development.

As it was once said by Prime Minster Hailemariam Dessalegn, "The contribution of the private sector in the tourism sector should be stepped up to exploit the nation's potential. The country has done little to promote its historical and natural heritages which are unique to the world."

Indeed, in spite of the fact the country has got untapped tourism potential little has been used so far. In this regard, all stakeholders have responsibility to promote nation's untapped potential.