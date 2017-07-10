Ethiopia: Agency Registers 108 Charities, Societies

Charities and Societies Agency has registered 108 new Charities and Societies (ChS) while revoking the licenses of 27 ChS over the last 11 months.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald Monday, Agency's Communication Director Mesfin Tadesse indicated that the number of charities and societies of all kinds- Ethiopian, Ethiopian Residents and Foreign- is on a steady increase ensuring citizens' right to association and supporting the development in the country.

Regarding the revocation, Mesfin said all but one of the 27 ChS were cancelled as per their formal request owing to challenges of funding and/or remaining idle for three years after registration.

However, Poverty Action Network in Ethiopia (PANE) was canceled due to law violation. "Various complaints were lodged to the Agency regarding maladministration in the organization."

PANE was requested to submit its audit and other reports important to carryout investigations, Mesfin highlighted, disclosing that the organization failed to submit the same to the Agency.

Regarding the Agency's monitoring and evaluation (M&E) activities, he said the agency undertook desk M&E only to 1,458 ChS from its plan to execute 2,750 ChS. Similarly, though the Agency plans to monitor and supervise 931 ChS in the budget year, it managed to do so for 669 of them. "Our execution faced critical challenges due to high staff-turnover which is ascribable to unattractive benefit packages."

The findings of the M&E have it that most of the ChS are operating their activities in compliance with the law, regulation and the guidelines. "We are particularly concerned with the 70-30 budget ratio in which the majority should be canalled to ChS actual projects and the rest to administration expenses."

Failing to respect the 70-30 budget ratio and submit bank statements, opening bank accounts without a prior notice of the Agency, engaging in activities which go beyond the scope of establishment, generating income without getting the Agency's permission were also identified as a result of the M&E. "The Agency issued warning letters ranging from first to final to ChS violating the laws."

He also added that Agency's evaluation on sample 203 ChS audit and activity reports has shown encouraging results with 34, 111 and 58 of them scoring A, B and C grades respectively. "Feedbacks were given to those that get 'C' grades to improve their activities."

Asked whether the Agency incentivize any outstanding performances of ChS, Mesfin went on to say that article 88 (2) of proclamation 621/2009 clearly stipulates that any ChS that allocates over 80 percent of its income to operational cost could get recognitions from the government. "The agency has to set clear standards in concert with stakeholders, and impact assessment works should be carried out to incentivize outstanding achievements. Thus, we have not undertaken such tasks so far but will exert efforts in the future."

Consultative forums had been carried out on the Agency's executions with public wing which includes mass based associations, Ethiopian Charities, line ministries and state respective bureaus.