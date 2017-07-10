Kenya: What Ailed Raila Odinga in Mombasa - Doctor

A medical examination has revealed what National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga suffered from in Mombasa on Sunday..

His doctor Oluoch Olunya on Monday said Mr Odinga stomach pains were due to food poisoning.

PAINS

According to Mr Odinga's spokesman Salim Lone, Dr Olunya examined and gave the candidate a "clean bill of health to resume his normal political schedule".

"He is now safe," Mr Lone told the Nation.

Mr Odinga was taken to Mombasa Hospital on Sunday night after complaining of stomach pains.

He had spent the chasing votes in Kilifi County.

He was discharged after a few hours and resumed his flight to Nairobi.

2 COPTERS

"I am as fit as a fiddle. I have been discharged to go to Nairobi to continue with my campaigns.

"I had stomach pains, which have since disappeared after getting treatment," Mr Odinga said during a press briefing after being discharged.

He had arrived at Moi International Airport, Mombasa, in two helicopters accompanied by co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula, when he suddenly fell ill.

Mr Odinga suffered another case of food poisoning in March.

He was taken to Karen Hospital in Nairobi after developing complications.

He stayed there overnight and discharged the following day when his condition improved.