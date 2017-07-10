10 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: What Ailed Raila Odinga in Mombasa - Doctor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Mwere

A medical examination has revealed what National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga suffered from in Mombasa on Sunday..

His doctor Oluoch Olunya on Monday said Mr Odinga stomach pains were due to food poisoning.

PAINS

According to Mr Odinga's spokesman Salim Lone, Dr Olunya examined and gave the candidate a "clean bill of health to resume his normal political schedule".

"He is now safe," Mr Lone told the Nation.

Mr Odinga was taken to Mombasa Hospital on Sunday night after complaining of stomach pains.

He had spent the chasing votes in Kilifi County.

He was discharged after a few hours and resumed his flight to Nairobi.

2 COPTERS

"I am as fit as a fiddle. I have been discharged to go to Nairobi to continue with my campaigns.

"I had stomach pains, which have since disappeared after getting treatment," Mr Odinga said during a press briefing after being discharged.

He had arrived at Moi International Airport, Mombasa, in two helicopters accompanied by co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula, when he suddenly fell ill.

Mr Odinga suffered another case of food poisoning in March.

He was taken to Karen Hospital in Nairobi after developing complications.

He stayed there overnight and discharged the following day when his condition improved.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.