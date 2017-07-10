Ethiopia: HLIS Enroling More Women

An African proverb goes: "If you educate a man you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman you educate a family". Contrary to the dictum, traditional societies like ours long considered sending women to school as taboo. However, seeing the contribution of woman to socioeconomic transformation, the trend has seen improvements over the past decades.

Women enrolment in Higher Learning Institutions (HLIs) stood at 10 percent two decades ago, says Ambassador Genet Zewde who also served as Minister of Education. For her, the dramatic changes have enabled more women to pursue Higher Learning Education (HLE) besides accessing primary and secondary levels.

Education State Minister Dr. Samuel Kifle completes the missing link stating the current women HLIs enrolment that peaks to 35 per cent.

"Forty-two per cent of the total 116,000 students enrolled this year are women. This is a dramatic change. But, we still have to be sure that they are competitive in their studies," he said.

There are special packages and programmes designed to make them more competitive which include academic, psychological and financial supports.

As to him, since some girl students are from very poor families, the government has been supporting them economically.

One reason for most girls to conclude their education with distinction grades could be this, he adds.

Selam Eiga, was a coordinator for women students in Asosa University. According to her, the government's effort is appreciable, but not adequate. There is much to be done when it comes to supporting women students from poor families in terms of finance and other important provisions.

What is more, the affirmative action towards women students seems to have an adverse impact particularly for competent woman.