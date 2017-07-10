Sudan: Traffic Accidents in Sudan Leave 11 Dead

El Fasher / Kassala — On Saturday, six people died and 10 others were injured in two separate traffic accidents in North Darfur. In Kassala in eastern Sudan, five people were killed and nine others injured in a car crash.

One person died and five others were wounded near Jebel Wana on the El Fasher-Kutum road when a Land Cruiser carrying passengers from the capital of North Darfur to Kutum overturned.

"The wounded were taken to El Fasher hospital," one of the passengers told Radio Dabanga.

The second accident took place at Jebel Wana as well. "A Land Cruiser on its way from Korma to El Fasher lost its bearings when another vehicle tried to overtake it," an eyewitness reported to this station.

"Five people were killed instantly, and five others sustained various injuries. The two seriously injured were taken to the El Fasher Teaching Hospital."

In eastern Sudan, five Eritrean refugees died and nine others were injured when the vehicle they were in collided with a Hilux near Kassala.

A listener told Radio Dabanga that the injured were taken to Kassala Teaching Hospital. The 14 refugees were on their way to Khartoum.