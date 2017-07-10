10 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Torrential Rains Kill Two Children in Sudan's El Gezira

El Gezira — Extremely heavy rainfall in the southern part of El Gezira on Saturday led to the death of two children on Saturday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a resident of the El Haj Abdallah administrative unit in southern El Gezira reported the death of Mohamed El Amin El Nasir and Abdallah Khaled Ali in El Khor village on Saturday.

"Both the boys died when the rooves of their homes fell down," he said. "the torrential rains caused the collapse of more than 700 houses, latrines, and classrooms in the area. "Hundreds of goats perished as well."

He called on relief organisations to help and "provide shelter, food, and medicines".

