Sudan: Women Protest Water Outages in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — On Sunday, dozens of women from El Mirghaniya and El Matar districts in the Red Sea capital of Port Sudan took to the streets in protest against repeated and long cuts in the water provision.

The demonstrators blocked the main road leading to the two districts with stones, journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga.

They demanded the dismissal of the director of the Port Sudan Water Corporation for failing to resolve the water crisis for more than three months.

Hashim said the demonstration lasted for nearly two hours. "At 3 pm on Sunday after members of the city's Popular Administration intervened, and promised the protestors to raise the matter to the Red Sea state government."

Sunstrokes

The journalist also reported that the Osman Digna Hospital in the Red Sea capital received four people suffering from a sunstroke on Sunday.

On Wednesday, a child died of a sunstroke in the city. Hashim attributed the afflictions to the high temperatures in the region these days.