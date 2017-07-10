Liberation Day is an opportunity to celebrate the resilience of Rwandan people.

This was said by Rwanda's High Commissioner to Kenya, Amb. James Kimonyo, while addressing at least 1200 Rwandans and friends of Rwanda in Nairobi at the occasion to mark the 23rd Liberation Anniversary at the weekend.

"We are gathered here today to honor and salute in a very special way the brave men and women of the then RPA who fought in the struggle for freedom and dignity and those who gave their lives to protect innocent civilians and defend the country from total destruction. Its also an opportunity for us to celebrate the resilience of the Rwandan people," Kimonyo said.

He noted that the Liberation Struggle was sparked by decades of divisive politics, abuse of fundamental human rights, greed and mass killings perpetuated by colonial administration and post-independence regimes.

"Today is a day that we celebrate. We celebrate a day when gallant soldiers of RPA-Inkotanyi under the command and leadership of President Paul Kagame stopped the Genocide. We celebrate visionary leadership that has led our country to become a strong and successful state," the envoy said.

"We celebrate all of you our friends and allies who have supported us throughout this exciting journey, and yes we celebrate our tremendous achievements that have attracted global attention."

Naisula Lesuuda, a Kenyan senator, who was the chief guest at the occasion, thanked Rwandans and its leadership for resilience that characterised them for the past 23 years.

She said Kenya recognises the fact that Rwanda's transformational leadership and resolute political will has been at the centre of the transformed governance and socio-economic fabric of the Rwandan society.

"We note with deep satisfaction that Rwanda has remained steadfast in its endeavor to enhance national building and development through various fields, including strengthening of national institutions, consolidating peace and security, cultivating national unity, spearheading women empowerment and gender equality and transforming the economic trajectory of the country through Vision 2020 agenda," Lesuuda said.

She said the progress Rwanda has registered so far would not have been realised without the resilience of its people "to whom we pay special tribute today for believing in true liberation of their motherland and relentlessly working for this cause."

The event to mark the 23rd Liberation Anniversary in Nairobi was attended by various guests, including Kenyan government officials, diplomatic corps and Rwandans living in Nairobi.

It was characterised by traditional dance and performance by a renowned popular singer Kidumu Kibido.