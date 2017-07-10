South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested in Wellington With an Unlicensed Firearm and Stolen Property

The Back-to-Basics vigilance of Wellington police members paid off with the arrest of four suspects aged between 32 and 35 last night at around 21:00 shortly after a robbery was perpetrated at a local business in Riebeeck West. Police reacted to the information broadcasted over police radio and apprehended the fleeing suspects in Stokery Road Wellington in possession of an unlicensed firearm, a stolen Mazda vehicle cash and suspected stolen property. Once charged, the suspects are due to make a court appearance in Wellington on the charges against them. Their involvement in the business robbery is under investigation.

