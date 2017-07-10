South Africa: Historic Moment for SA Sailing Duo

Asenathi Jim and Sibu Sizatu had the best possible build-up to this week's 470 World Championships in Greece, claiming a podium place in the Alexander the Great Cup, sailed at the same venue.

44 teams used the warm-up event, held at the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki, as preparation for this week's World Championships.

The relatively new pairing of Jim and Sizatu - the first all-black team to podium for South Africa at this level - claimed two second places in the nine-race regatta to eventually finish in third spot.

Americans Stuart Mcnay and David Hughes finished in top spot with Ryo Imamura and Jumpei Hokazono of Japan in second.

"This is a massive result for Asenathi and Sibu and our congratulation go to them and coach Roger Hudson for this really great performance," said SA Sailing CEO Greg Smith.

"There's plenty more racing ahead and we are looking forward to now seeing what they are capable of at the 470 World Championships this week," he added.

Racing at the 470 World Championships begins in Greece ton with a five-race qualification series and six-race final series scheduled for the men's and women's fleets. The top 10 teams then advance to the final medal races next Saturday.

"This bronze medal is a great achievement in the full field that will be competing this week. We at SA Sailing are very excited and are wishing them every success for the big one this week," President of SA Sailing Philip Baum said.

"We will need to be patient but these sailors, together with the squad of other talented sailors that Roger Hudson has been developing back home, bode well for our position in the international arena with Tokyo 2020 the focus."

Apart from Jim and Sizatu, also representing South Africa at the 470 World Championships for the first time are the young women's team of 19-year-old Tammy Holden and 16-year-old Leah Smit.

Source: Sport24