South Africa: Herbst Injury Blow for Kings

The Southern Kings have minimal injury casualties after their historic 31-30 win against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Eastern Cape side will play in their last Super Rugby on Friday (19:00 kick-off) when they take on the Cheetahs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The side may have to do duty without lock, Irne Herbst , after the bruising second-rower sustained a concussion in the match at Loftus Versfeld.

In the Southern Kings' previous match - against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires - the side lost fellow lock Wilhelm van der Sluys, who also suffered a concussion in another 30-31 victory.

"We returned from Pretoria with only one injury concern," Southern Kings team doctor Konrad von Hagen confirmed.

"Our lock, Irne Herbst, suffered a concussion and will be following the usual return to play protocol.

"Wilhelm van der Sluys is in the final phase of his return to play protocol. We will monitor him closely this week and make a final call on his availability for this week's match later on in the week."

Von Hagen also confirmed that there were no other injury concerns ahead of the season's final match.

Head coach Deon Davids will name his team to take on the Cheetahs on Wednesday.

