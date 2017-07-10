Gambia: Hoyantan Vs Jammeh - All Roads Lead to Stadium On Sunday

All roads will be leading to the Independence Stadium with fourteen undercard combats lined up before the titanic clash between Yaya Jammeh and Hoyantan.

The must-watch rematch battle between Hoyantan and Yaya Jammeh of Police Force wrestling club is getting spiced with talking points already being created.

Winner in the titanic clash will receive a 20×30 land gift as staked prize, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The two are scheduled to do battle July 9th at the Independence Stadium.

The duel, dubbed to be a rambunctious one, will see the pair cross daggers after their first battle -Mbapath style - failed to produce a winner at the Stadium. Hoyantan was tipped to beat his adversary in that meeting with the club Ndongo Ceesay juggernaut believed to have been better placed where it concerns free style wrestling.

However with the ban on Borreh Dorr -fist fighting -rescinded, pundits now give favourite tagging to Yaya Jammeh perhaps for his mammoth built.

Meanwhile, the land gift -the first since resurrection of the traditional sport in 2012 -is the making of sponsors Gam Housing Estate.

The fight being staged by Nasirou Promotions is believed to be worth about D80, 000, Foroyaa Sport understands.