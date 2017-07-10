Gambia/Guinea Bissau: Gambia up Against Bissau

Gambia's CHAN team left the country's shores yesterday for Guinea's capital Bissau.

The team, under gaffer Alagie Sarr's gambit, is to reach the fellow West African nation by road transport for the return-leg friendly match billed for this Saturday.

The pair's first meeting at the Independence Stadium last Saturday ended in a goalless draw.

The friendly is part of Gambia's preparation for the CHAN qualifier game against Mali's Eagles billed for July 15th as the Scorpions plan to seal a ticket for the Caf tournament in Kenya next year.

Below is the full list of the Gambian contingent traveling to Bissau.

GOALKEEPERS

Alagie Nyabally ( Real De Banjul FC)

Baboucarr Ceesay ( GAF FC)

Ebrima Jarju ( Real De Banjul FC)

DEFENDERS

Saikou Mansally ( Real De Banjul FC)

Mbye Faye ( Real De Banjul FC)

Mattar Ceesay ( GPA FC)

Salifu Krubally ( Real De Banjul )

Mass Manga ( Hawks FC)

Gregory Sambou ( GPA FC)

John Bass ( Brikama United FC)

Lamin Conteh ( GPA FC)

MID FIELDERS

Musa Yaffa ( Hawks FC)

Sainey Sambou ( Brikama United FC)

Mattar Ceesay ( GAF FC)

Sang Pierre Mendy ( Gamtel FC)

Alagie Sarr ( GPA FC)

Lamin Charty ( Hawks FC)

FORWARDS

Yankuba Jarju ( Real De Baldeh)

Mustapha Drammeh ( Bombada FC)

Adama Jammeh ( GAF FC)

Pa Omar Jobe ( Real De Banjul FC)

Ousman Sillah ( Wallidan FC)

Yahya Ndong ( Gamtel FC)

OFFICIALS

Alhagie Sarr Head Coach

Abdoulie Bojang Asst Coach

Foday Bah Asst Coach

Abdoulie Njie Goal Keeper Coach

Kalipha Manneh Medical Officer

Pa Mattar Ndow Physio

Amadou LS Jaiteh Kits Manager

Demba Conateh Team Manager

Martin Gomez Head of Delegation

Ismaila Njie Finance