Gambia: New Height for Gambia in Latest FIFA Rankings

Gambia yesterday registered few strides in the FIFA rankings for July, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The Scorpions moved from six places to be the world's 161st best ranked national team affiliated to FIFA with 132 points. The ascension also reflected in the team's position in Africa as Gambia is now the continent's 48th most ranked outfit.

The development followed test games against Morocco's U23s, The Central African Republic and the latest defeat to the Squirrels of Benin in the opening qualifier game for the Cameroon 2019 Nations Cup.

The lost against Benin was gaffer Sang Ndong's fourth defeat in seven international games.

Egypt leads the way in Africa with Senegal second and Nations Cup winners Cameroon slipping to 5th. DR Congo sits third with Tunisia fourth on the continent.

Germany reclaimed the top spot after a two-year wait following their clinching of the Confederation Cup.