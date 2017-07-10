South Africa: 12,000 NMB Residents to Receive Basic Services for the First Time

press release

The DA-led Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has secured R211 million to take services to approximately 3 000 informal homes over the next financial year.

This will see 12 000 residents receiving water and sanitation services straight to the home, for the first time! The Metro will also surface all surrounding gravel roads and install street lighting.

"We are working all out to uplift the lives of our poorest residents. Soon these residents will be able to turn on a tap in their very own homes."

- Mayor, Athol Trollip

The new Nelson Mandela Bay government is committed to not just building houses, but building integrated, safe and accessible communities - improving living environments as best they can.

After being left behind by previous governments, residents now have hope for the future.

"In our forward-thinking and caring city, we want, increasingly, every single resident to live in a community under improvement, where the changes can make them proud to live there."

- Mayor, Athol Trollip