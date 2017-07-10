Seychelles Gets 2 Additional Female Ministers in Cabinet, Portfolios to Be Announced

Two women - Myriam Telemaque and Pamela Charlette - joined the Seychelles' cabinet of ministers on Friday, bringing the number of members in the leadership body to 14.

The new ministers were sworn in during a ceremony at State House. They joined the other cabinet members immediately after in a special meeting during which their portfolios were to be allocated.

As is now customary, Telemaque and Charlette were interviewed and approved by the National Assembly, the legislative body of the Seychelles, on Tuesday and Friday respectively.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Charlette told reporters that her nomination was an honour which she dedicates to all hard working Seychellois women. She said the moment was confirmation that hard work pays.

"It is going to be hard work, with sacrifices along the way, but with much pride, I am going to say I am ready," said Charlette.

Until her nomination, Charlette, who comes from the eastern district of Anse Aux Pins, was the principal secretary in the Ministry of Employment, Entrepreneurship Development and Business Innovation. She holds a degree in marketing management and a post graduate diploma in management and has worked in the tourism, banking and offshore sectors.

Telemaque, who hails from Foret Noire in the central Mahe district of Mont Fleuri, said, "We face challenges on a daily basis, but I believe with a good team and teamwork these can be surmounted."

She was formerly the principal secretary for Immigration and Civil Status in the Ministry of Home Affairs and has vast experience in immigration, a field she has worked in since leaving school. Telemaque was also the chairperson of the naturalisation committee.

Telemaque and Charlette join four other women currently in the cabinet, bringing the total to 14 ministers in the government of Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean.

Earlier this year, Jeanne Simeon was sworn in as the 12th minister in President's Faure administration as the minister for the newly created the Ministry of Family and Social Affairs.