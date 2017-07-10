10 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Economic Recovery - Analysts Urge Companies to Cut Costs, Maximise Efficiency

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Agabi

As Nigerians inches out of recession, companies have been urged to cut only costs that create operational efficiencies for them .

Analysts at H. Pierson Associates in a report said companies should maintain costs that give them a competitive advantage and the capacity to exploit unique opportunities that emerge as the economy climbs out of the recession.

The report notes that "while still in a recession, the natural inclination for companies is to continue to cut most costs to minimal levels, especially through aggressive lay-offs, as well as investment and assets down-sizing."

It advocated that for "more strategic cost cutting, companies should scrutinise their entire business model and seek out areas that require efficiency enhancements and provides significant cost-savings, such as through reorganization and structure realignments."

"Included for smart cost cutting are areas of duplicated activities and processes that in the past were key, but currently have little relevance or value," it said.

The message therefore is to be careful of extreme cost cutting that kills capacity to exploit opportunities in the forecast recovery.

H. Pierson Associates had in a report released in the thick of the recession urged leaders of companies to keep their organisations afloat during these challenging periods, and possibly perform well, as the economy emerges into more positive territory.

Nigeria

Nigeria, Three Others Get U.S.$639 Million Aid from U.S.

United States President, Mr. Donald Trump at the weekend promised $639 million in aid to feed people facing starvation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.