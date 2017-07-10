Kenya: Wayne Rooney to Face Gor Mahia

New Everton striker Wayne Rooney will face Gor Mahia in Thursday's pre-season friendly match at the Tanzania National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, betting giants SportPesa confirmed through a tweet on Monday.

The 31-year-old, who re-joined the Merseyside club on Sunday from Manchester United on a two-year deal, will come up against the 15-time Kenyan champions, who won the SportPesa Cup last month after a 3-0 win over arch-rivals AFC Leopards.

Rooney reported for his first day of training at USM Finch Farm on Monday and will be part of the travelling party to East Africa later this week as Ronald Koeman's prepare for a maiden meet with K'Ogalo.

The trip will celebrate Everton's Club-record partnership with gaming giant SportPesa.

And now Rooney is looking forward to getting to know more of the squad on his maiden visit to Tanzania.

"I'm looking forward to it - it should be a good trip," he told evertontv on Monday. "It'll be nice and hopefully I'll get on the pitch and get some game-time.

"It's good when you go away with the team. It's good to be around the hotel with the players, spend more time with them and get to know them more.

"I've never been to Tanzania before, so I'm really looking forward to it."

Gor Mahia, under the leadership of new coach Dylan Kerr, depart the country on Tuesday morning for Tanzania.