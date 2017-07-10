Sudan: Hatim Al-Sir - Positive Developments At Political Arena Necessitates Lifting of Sanctions From Sudan

Khartoum — The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leading figure and Minister of Trade, Hatim Al-Sir said the positive developments , especially after formation of national accord government and commencement of implementation of national dialogue outcome requires removal of US sanctions imposed on Sudan.

" There is a genuine understanding at bilateral framework between Sudan and the United States" Al-Sir said in a statement to SUNA, disclosing that convergence in relations between Khartoum and Washington is expected soon in the light of progress made in all tracks provided by the US administration.

He added removal of sanctions from Sudan would have effects on Sudan economy, external relations and development in the country.

The DUP leading figure called the United States to positively deals with Sudanese file , particularly, he explained, there was a qualitative shift at political arena representing in formation of national accord government that included all components of political forces and that it works for implementing policies come in line with genuine democratic transformation , respect of human rights and establishment of balanced external relations.