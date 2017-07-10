10 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hatim Al-Sir - Positive Developments At Political Arena Necessitates Lifting of Sanctions From Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leading figure and Minister of Trade, Hatim Al-Sir said the positive developments , especially after formation of national accord government and commencement of implementation of national dialogue outcome requires removal of US sanctions imposed on Sudan.

" There is a genuine understanding at bilateral framework between Sudan and the United States" Al-Sir said in a statement to SUNA, disclosing that convergence in relations between Khartoum and Washington is expected soon in the light of progress made in all tracks provided by the US administration.

He added removal of sanctions from Sudan would have effects on Sudan economy, external relations and development in the country.

The DUP leading figure called the United States to positively deals with Sudanese file , particularly, he explained, there was a qualitative shift at political arena representing in formation of national accord government that included all components of political forces and that it works for implementing policies come in line with genuine democratic transformation , respect of human rights and establishment of balanced external relations.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Directs New Ambassadors to Give Sudan's High Interests Priority

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has directed Sudan ambassadors to each of Indonesia, Brazil,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.