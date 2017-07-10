10 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr Jameel Sworn-in As Minister of Justice

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Dr Idris Ibrahim Jameel was sworn-in before the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir in the Repulican Palace, Monday, as Minister of Justice in presence of the First Vice-President of the Republic, and National Prime Minister, Lt Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Chief Justice, Judge Haider Ahmed Dafaalla and Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul.

The President of the Republic told the newly-appointed Minister to dispense justice to empower the state of institutions and law.

The Minister said following the oath-taking ceremony, that he thanked the President of the Republic and his First deputy for their confidence in his person to assume office of Minister of Justice , announcing commitment to go ahead with heightening the values of justice and establishment of state of law.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Directs New Ambassadors to Give Sudan's High Interests Priority

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has directed Sudan ambassadors to each of Indonesia, Brazil,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.