Sudan: Dr Jameel Sworn-in As Minister of Justice

Khartoum — Dr Idris Ibrahim Jameel was sworn-in before the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir in the Repulican Palace, Monday, as Minister of Justice in presence of the First Vice-President of the Republic, and National Prime Minister, Lt Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Chief Justice, Judge Haider Ahmed Dafaalla and Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul.

The President of the Republic told the newly-appointed Minister to dispense justice to empower the state of institutions and law.

The Minister said following the oath-taking ceremony, that he thanked the President of the Republic and his First deputy for their confidence in his person to assume office of Minister of Justice , announcing commitment to go ahead with heightening the values of justice and establishment of state of law.