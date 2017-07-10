Sudan: Assistant of the Republic Meets American Charge d'Affaires

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, and Deputy Chair of the National Congress(NC) for Party's Affairs , Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid met at the NC Head Office in Khartoum with the US Charge d'Affaires in Sudan, Steven Kotsis.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of NC Europe Department, Dr Hussein Karshoom and Secretary of Department of Americas at NC, Dr.Adla Ahmed Al-Tayeb.

The meeting discussed the continuing efforts to achieve peace in the TWO Areas and Darfur, stability in countries of the region and development of relations between the Sudan and US.

Dr Karshoom said in press statements that the meeting came within framework of peace efforts, ceasefire and resumption of negotiations with Darfur movements and People Movement(NORTH Sector), pointing out that the meeting talked lifting of sanctions from Sudan and issues pertinent to peace and the American role in realization of peace in Sudan and in the region.

Dr Adla, on her part, said the meeting discussed a host of issues and the remarkable progress made in the five tracks as well as issues of concern to the two sides.

The US Charge d'Affaires in Sudan said he held a fruitful discussion with the Assistant of the President of the Republic over ongoing peace process in Darfur and the coming steps regarding peace process in Sudan.