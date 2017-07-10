10 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Directs New Ambassadors to Give Sudan's High Interests Priority

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has directed Sudan ambassadors to each of Indonesia, Brazil, South Sudan, Malaysia, Australia, Romania and Sudan general Consulate in Alexandria to give the Country's high interests concern and priority and to work for enhancement of Sudan relations with countries they moved to work in.

The meeting was held in presence of Foreign Minsiter , Professor Ibrahim Ghandour.

Sudan ambassador to Indonesia, said in press statements, on behalf of the new ambassadors, that the President of the Republic called for concern with investment issues and promotion for investment in a way that would strengthen Sudan external relations , development of its resources and achievement of comprehensive development.

He added President Al-Bashir called the new ambassadors to concern with issues of Sudanese communities and urged them to be in contact with their homeland via different means.

