South Africa: Trade and Industy Invites Companies to Participate in Investment and Trade Initiative to Democratic Republic of Congo

press release

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) invites South African companies to apply to participate in the 7TH Investment and Trade Initiative (ITI) to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which will take place in Kinshasa and Lubumbashi, from 18-22 September 2017.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies says the objective of the mission is to increase trade and investment between South Africa and the DRC.

"This mission is an ideal platform for South African companies who would like to export value added products and services with the view to building regional value chains and for companies who are looking for opportunities towards investing in manufacturing capabilities as well as skills and technology transfer with the business community in the DRC," says Minister Davies.

the dti will provide financial assistance to companies through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) scheme to participate and showcase their products during the ITI.

Companies that qualify to receive assistance include small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), emerging exporters, women-owned enterprises and large companies from agro-processing (Including: food and beverages as well as South African manufactured agricultural equipment); infrastructure (rail, road and telecoms); built environment professionals (consulting engineers, civil engineering contractors, quantity surveying and architects); energy (oil, gas and renewable energy); mining and capital equipment; medical equipment: solutions and supplies (manufactured in South Africa); and electro technical (electronics, electrical engineers).

Minister Davies adds that trade relations between South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo continue to show an upward trajectory.

"South Africa is the DRC's biggest exporter of foreign goods and services, providing more than 20% of the DRC's total imports. South Africa's investments into the DRC have been in the mining, services, the retail, finance and communications sectors," adds Davies. .

Export products to the DRC from SA include, amongst others, machinery, mineral products, and base metals whereas imports from the DRC include machinery, mineral products and base metals. Exports to the DRC in 2016 amounted to R11 506 023 270, while imports from the DRC were R1 377 215 443 with trade currently totalling R12 883 238 713.

The closing date for receipt of application forms is 14 July 2017. Applications via e-mail will not be considered.

Companies applying for EMIA funding for this mission need to complete and submit the EMIA application form and supporting documentation as listed in the guideline documents:http://www.thedti.gov.za/trade_investment/emia_group_offerings.jsp

Issued by: Department of Trade and Industry