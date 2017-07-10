South Africa: Clean-Up SA

Pretoria — Various clean-ups are being planned for neighbourhoods, water sources and beaches in the country as part of Clean-up and Recycle SA Week.

"The aim of this week is to increase an awareness of the social, environmental and economic benefits of recycling. During this time, we encourage communities, schools and businesses to clean-up the areas where they work, live and play by collecting the litter and ensuring that it gets recycled," said Plastics|SA Sustainability Director Douw Steyn.

Clean-up and Recycle SA Week will take place from 11 September to 17 September 2017.

This is an annual initiative by the local plastics industry, supported and endorsed by the various packaging streams and retailers.

Each year, close to 120 000 volunteers participate clean-up activities that take place along roadsides, rivers, schools, residential and illegal dumping areas. The initiative is supported by provincial governments, local municipalities, environmental organisations, businesses, schools and communities.

Plastics|SA said one of the highlights of the annual environmental awareness event, will be the 21st International Coastal Clean-Up Day (ICC) which will be take place on 16 September.

"Ocean Conservancy is the international coordinator of the ICC, but Plastics|SA coordinates the beach clean-ups that take place in the three Cape provinces, as well as various river clean-ups that take place inland.

"We are proud to partner with KZN Marine Waste Network members who take responsibility for coordinating beach clean-ups at all the major beaches in KwaZulu-Natal. To date, nearly 12 million people have been part of the world's biggest volunteer effort to protect the ocean, and South Africa is a major part of this success story," Steyn said.

This year Plastics|SA will partner with the Let's Do It! Africa campaign and the WESSA Tourism Blue Flag Project to support or implement a number of registered ICC events stretching from the west to the east coasts of South Africa.