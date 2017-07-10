Liberia: Boakai Picks Running Mate Today

Vice President Boakai is expected to announce his running mate or vice standard bearer today, Monday, July 10 at his party headquarters located in Congo Town Monrovia.

Lately, there has been mixed perceptions about the Veep pick for running mate with some reports suggesting House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay and Bong County Senator Henry Yallah.

Reports suggest that the program, which is expected to feature several local musical artists, will bring together partisans and sympathizers of the Unity Party.

Liberia's Vice President Joseph Boakai at one of his petitioning programs said he is running to succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in the 2017 presidential election.

He also said he will be running on the Sirleaf government's record, which he said includes 10 years of unbroken peace, infrastructure development and freedom of the press.

This paper has gathered that House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay is amongst the favorite of picks for the Vice President choice of a running mate.

Nuquay's election as a speaker was based upon the removal of former Speaker Alex Tyler by 49 lawmakers, comparable to two-thirds members, through a resolution amid a major row over his criminal indictment relating to bribery as alleged in the Global Witness Report.

The decision was reached on Monday, October 3, 2016, by Justice-in-Chambers, Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Youh, through a Stay Order petitioned by Montserrado County District #15 representative Adolph Lawrence.

Justice Youh further declined to issue an alternative Writ of Prohibition against the election, from which the deposed Speaker said he was unconstitutionally removed.