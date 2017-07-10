Zimbabwe/Algeria: CAPS Crash Out of Champions League

USM Alger... ... ... . (2) 4

CAPS Utd ... ... ... .. (0) 1

CAPS United's hopes in the CAF Champions League evaporated last night when the Harare giants fell to USM Alger in the decisive group match at the July 5 Stadium in the Algerian capital.

The Harare giants needed an outright win but they could not stand the pressure from the hosts who struck twice before the breather courtesy of Ziri Hammar and Okacha Hamzaoui.

Striker Oussama Darfalou's late second half brace sealed Makepekepe's fate as the Harare giants crashed to their biggest defeat in the competition.

Abbas Amidu was rewarded for his outstanding work rate with the consolation in the 81st minute. The game, however, had already slipped out of their hands.

CAPS United had raised hopes following last week's surprise win over perennial campaigners Zamalek of Egypt at the National Sports Stadium.

Last night they had hoped to contain the game in the first half and after soaking up the pressure both from the terraces, where the vociferous home supporters created an electric atmosphere, and on the pitch, they eventually gave in.

Ziri Hammar orchestrated the breakdown of the Green Machine's resilience with a rocket which beat badly positioned goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba into the roof.

The forward then turned provider for USMA's second goal when his high ball from the right found Okacha Hamzaoui at the back post.

Chigumba could have done better to cut the cross out but could not get the ball.

Makepekepe came from the breather a changed team with the introduction of Cabby Kamhapa and Dominic Chungwa.

Darfalou then sqeezed the life out of the visitors with a header from a corner kick before tapping home from close range after Chigumba had punched Mohamad Benkablia's low shot into the big striker's path. The stadium had already erupted into a cloud of smoke from firecrackers and flares, which did not go down well with the visitors who indicated they will lodge a complaint with CAF.

Teams

USM Alger: M. Zemmamouche, M. Meftah, A. Abdellaoui, O. Hamzaoui (M. Benkablia, 71min), F. Chafal, O. Darfalou, A. Benguit, K. Beldjilaji, A. Meziane, Z. Hamar, M. Benmoussa (N. Khouled, 83 min).

CAPS Utd: P. Chigumba, H. Zvirekwi, J. Jangano, R. Pfumbidzai, C. Munzabwa, D. Chafa, M. Muchenje (C. Kamhapa, 46 min), R. Chitiyo, T. Rusike (D. Chungwa, 46min), A. Amidu, P. Bamusi (A. Kambanje, 67min).