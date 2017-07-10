Liberia: One Killed At Ganta Political Rallies

Double political rallies over the weekend in Ganta, Nimba County ended Saturday night in tragedy when an All Liberian Party (ALP) vehicle ran into a crowd of onlookers, killing one and injuring several others.

The remains of the deceased, identified as Jimmy Korgar, alias Oath, was meanwhile deposited at a local funeral home, while police investigation continues.

Eyewitnesses told the Daily Observer shortly after the incident around 11 p.m. that the vehicle, license plate number AG 7974 and driven by Kikee Jackson, was attempting to avoid a collision with a Unity Party (UP) van when he lost control and drove into the crowd near the God Will Gas Station.

The victim was the older brother of Nimba County Electoral District #5 Representative Samuel G. Korgar, who was also part of the political celebration that ended with him having to witness the demise of his brother.

A graduate of Sanniquellie Central High School, the late Korgar was a self-employed person.

Other accounts said drivers of the two vehicles were parading with their respective supporters when the incident occurred.

The wounded persons were reportedly taken to various health centers for treatment and were later discharged. Jackson was meanwhile arrested and transferred to the Sanniquellie police headquarters for interrogation.

The Ganta rallies brought together supporters of the ALP and UP in different areas of the city. Urey and the ALP were at the Ganta United Methodist Church gymnasium east of the town while the UP supporters occupied the Ganta Sports Stadium near the J.W. Pearson High School campus to the west.

The Saturday rally witnessed ALP standard bearer Urey naming Alexander N. Duopu, a son of Nimba County, as his running mate. However, Vice President Joseph Boakai left without naming a running mate, much to the disappointment of UP supporters and sympathizers, many of whom had thronged the stadium to hear the name of his running mate in the upcoming presidential and legislative elections.