South Africa: Tour De France for Dummies, Weekend Wrap - Crashes, Cramps, Broken Bones and Wins By 6mm

Passively interested in cycling? Nothing more than a passing patriotic interest in how the South Africans are getting on in the Tour de France? Our daily wrap is for people just like you. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

It's turning into the tour of broken bones. Over the weekend, Geraint Thomas had to withdraw from the Tour de France with a broken collarbone. Coming off a descent on Sunday, Thomas crashed out with 100km left to go on the stage. It was Thomas' fourth crash of the race. His team announced the news of his withdrawal on Twitter.

Nine riders, including Mark Cavendish, have now withdrawn from a race that has been quite epic, and this weekend was no different.

The two days leading up to Sunday were thrilling. On Friday, Marcel Kittel won his third stage of the 2017 by 6mm, just beating Team Dimension Data's Edvald Boasson Hagen in Nuits-Saint-Georges. The two went head-to-head in the final sprint and on first glance it looked like we'd have a rare dead heat. But after several minutes of deliberation and reviewing, Kittel was declared the stage winner.

On Saturday, Poor Lilian Calmejane very nearly fell short of a fantastic win after cramping...