South Africa: Back to Basics - Guptas and Bell Pottinger Remind Us of Dirty Tricks of Enemy Agents Provocateurs

The diagnostic report presented by ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe during the national policy conference, after a failed attempt by North West, Free State and Mpumalanga provinces to block it, acknowledged the ANC image crisis caused by the Gupta family and the State of Capture report.

In 1976 the Central Committee of the South African Communist Party (SACP) once chronicled The Enemy Hidden under the Same Colour which was a characterisation of the behavior of the "Gang of 8", a splinter group from the African National Congress (ANC).

The Gang of 8 was expelled from the ANC in October 1975 after contesting the outcomes of the watershed Morogoro Conference in 1969 for integration of all national groups and revolutionary forces in the struggle led by the ANC. For the SACP, this group's campaign against the unity of the liberation forces fed well into the John Vorster government's desperate attempts to find black collaborators both inside and outside the country, in order to break up the unity of the liberation forces so as to keep white power alive.

The same annals of the SACP cited the following observations, warnings and counsels from President Samora Machel of Mozambique regarding the enemy of the...