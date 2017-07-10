Nigeria: Infinix Note 4, Note 4 Pro Hit Nigerian Mobile Phone Market

Infinix smartphone brand has unveiled the new Infinix Note series with the launch of Infinix Note 4 and Note 4 pro into the Nigerian mobile phone market.

According to the company, Infinix Note 4 is designed for the youths to empower and enable them to go beyond; it is also the 4th generation of the Infinix Note Series, with the first of its kind Stylus pen 'Xpen'. It also comes with the Infinix Note series innovation of super-fast charge.

"The Note 4 has the theme '5 minutes charge 250 minutes talk time' and a battery life of 4500MAH, which charges five times faster and is equipped with Xcharge 4.0," Infinix said in a statement.