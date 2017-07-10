South Africa: DA Welcomes Decision to Dissolve Metsimaholo Municipality Council

press release

The Democratic Alliance welcomes the decision by the FS Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department to dissolve the Metsimaholo Municipality Council. Metsimaholo was governed in a coalition by the DA, EFF, MCA and FF+. The MCA pulled out of the coalition, sold out to the ANC and replaced DA MMCs with ANC Councillors.

Challenges in the municipality started when it failed to table the budget for the 2017/18 financial year which was due by 30 June 2017. The opposition (DA, EFF and FF+) rejected the budget on the grounds that it was not drafted in synchrony with the Integrated Development Plan (IDP), which is ward-based or pro-poor. Numerous requests were sent to Executive Mayor, Cllr. Sello Hlasa, to discuss the budget but they were ignored.

The ANC tried to push through the budget even though it would not benefit the people. The DA was not willing to pass an illegitimate budget and an IDP from which the community will not benefit just to retain their positions.

The DA is not optimistic that the appointment of Mr Moses Moremi as the administrator will revive the municipality and bring back efficient service delivery to the people. The ANC is the direct cause of this chaos in the municipality and it is woefully not in a position to self-correct.

The DA will continue to fight for the change that the people of Metsimaholo called for. We will not tolerate the ANC plundering municipal resources. Our councillors realise that they are custodians of the public's trust and would never behave in a way that is contrary to those values. The decision to not pass the budget was in the interest of the people of Metsimaholo.

The DA is looking forward to the date that will be set by the IEC for the election of the new Council as it is expected to pronounce a date within 90 days from when the council was dissolved. The offer to the people of Metsimaholo Municipality is a simple one. The DA will cut corruption and the mismanagement of public money and redirect it to growing the local economy and creating jobs.

Patricia Kopane MP

DA Free State Leader