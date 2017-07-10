10 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Sudan: ISS Today - South Sudan's Independence - Nothing to Celebrate in 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Meressa k. Dessu

This relatively new nation's political leaders created the crisis - it's time they surrender their guns.

For a second time, South Sudan won't be celebrating its 9 July anniversary of independence. The government announced the cancellation of festivities due to a lack of funding and the country's ongoing conflict.

Indeed, six years after liberation, South Sudan's humanitarian crisis is worse than ever, with grave violations of human rights and a lingering brutal civil war.

South Sudan's 2011 independence was won when more than 98% of its people voted to break away from Sudan. This followed two periods of prolonged armed struggle that began in the mid-1950s and ultimately killed about 2.5-million and displaced over 4-million.

So what went wrong? The people of South Sudan fought tooth and nail for freedom, justice and equality - why is their situation today worse than ever?

It boils down to one key problem: an absence of visionary and committed political leadership. And this in turn has led to corruption, impunity, militarisation, power struggles and weak state institutions.

The role of political leadership is vital during any transition, particularly in one as difficult as South Sudan's. Political leaders...

South Sudan

China's Foreign Policy Experiment in South Sudan

China, traditionally cautious about intervening in other countries, is playing the unprecedented role of peacebuilder in… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.