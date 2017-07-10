South Africa: Robbers Hotfoot It After Stealing Boxes of Shoes From Durban Factory

KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for five men who were captured on camera stealing boxes of shoes at a shoe factory in Isipingo, south of Durban, police said on Monday.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the suspects had threatened to kill a security guard who was on duty at the factory on Rana Road before they took 14 boxes.

The incident took place at 05:00 on Saturday morning.

"A case of business robbery was opened at Isipingo police station for investigation," said Mbhele.

Since the robbery, a video showing the men loading the boxes into a silver-grey vehicle has emerged.

Moments after the robbers got way from the scene, a security car can be seen going in the same direction as the suspects.

Krishnee Naidoo, a communications officer at Alpha Alarms, said the suspects were chased by a passing patrol vehicle into Lamontville, where they managed to escape.

Naidoo said that the vehicle in the video may have been used in a recent robbery on Ally Road, also in Isipingo, where boxes of biscuits were stolen from a truck in broad daylight.

Source: News24