10 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Doctors Rule Out Foul Play in CS Nkaissery's Death

Photo: Evans Habil/Daily Nation
Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery addressing journalists at Harambee House in Nairobi on November 10, 2015.
By Stella Cherono

Doctors have ruled out foul play in the sudden death of Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery after conducting a postmortem.

They said he died of heart attack and further tests will be done.

Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Joseph Kinyua announced early Saturday that the CS passed away at Karen Hospital after he was admitted for a medical check-up.

HEALTHY

Some of the leaders who interacted with him on Friday during a prayer rally at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, said that he seemed to be healthy.

For instance, Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero said:

"Yesterday (Friday) we were together at the evangelical Alliance of Kenya prayer meeting for peace for the coming election.

"He was in his jovial and energetic [self]...I received the news with a lot of sadness. Our condolences to the family," Dr Kidero said.

BLOCKED VESSEL

Those involved in the postmortem are private pathologists Dr Bessie Byakika and Dr Andrew Gachie.

In medical terms, he died of acute myocardial infarction.

It occurs when heart muscles "die" as a result of a compromised blood vessel.

ANALYSIS

The risk factors are age, lifestyle and stress, among others.

Dr Johansen Oduor, the Government's Chief Pathologist, also said that the heart was enlarged.

Samples were taken to the Government Chemist for further analysis.

