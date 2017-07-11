Uganda: DPP Sends Aya Sex Case Back to Police Again

Kampala — For the second time in about two months, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has sent back to police the case file against Aya Group chairman Hamid Mohammed Mohammed for further investigations into the alleged sexual harassment of his female employee.

The DPP spokesperson, Ms Jane Okuo Kajuga said the evidence on the file is too weak to support the charges against Hamid.

Hamid is accused of sexually harassing and physically assaulting his former female worker at his Hilton Hotel in Kampala.

"We have studied the files and the evidence is still insufficient to warrant prosecution. New issues have emerged since the last police investigations and therefore the case papers are to be returned for further investigations," Ms Kajuga told Daily Monitor yesterday

"The investigations are covering wide allegations of sexual harassment against employees," she added.

First time

The first time the DPP's office sent the file back to police for further investigations was in May this year. The move was to enable some witnesses record their statements, which were crucial to the case.

The two files against Mr Hamid originate from Old Kampala Police Station and Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).

The sexual harassment allegations against Hamid came to the limelight about three months ago after a former female staff told NTV Uganda that he used to summon her to his office under pretence of seeking updates on work from her but would instead close the door and sexually molest her.

The sexual molestation saga has sucked in State minister for Labour Herbert Kabafunzaki who is now on trial in the Anti-Corruption Court on charges of soliciting and receiving a bribe from Hamid to clear him of the accusations.

President Museveni has since suspended the minister to pave way for smooth prosecution.