Dar es Salaam — The chairperson of Chadema's women's wing, Ms Halima Mdee, has been charged with insulting the President.

Ms Mdee denied the charge when she appeared before Principal Resident Magistrate Victoria Nongwa at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court on Monday.

State Attorney Nassoro Katuga told the court that on July 8, 2017 the accused uttered abusive remarks against the President of Tanzania John Magufuli during a news conference at Chadema headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

Ms Mdee allegedly said that the President talked too much without thinking about the consequences of his utterances. Her statement could have disrupted peace, Mr Katuga said.

He told the court that investigations were still going on, and Ms Mdee was released on a Sh10 million bond that was signed by two sureties and herself.