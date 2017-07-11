10 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mdee Charged With Insulting the President

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Halima Mdee
By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The chairperson of Chadema's women's wing, Ms Halima Mdee, has been charged with insulting the President.

Ms Mdee denied the charge when she appeared before Principal Resident Magistrate Victoria Nongwa at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court on Monday.

State Attorney Nassoro Katuga told the court that on July 8, 2017 the accused uttered abusive remarks against the President of Tanzania John Magufuli during a news conference at Chadema headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

Ms Mdee allegedly said that the President talked too much without thinking about the consequences of his utterances. Her statement could have disrupted peace, Mr Katuga said.

He told the court that investigations were still going on, and Ms Mdee was released on a Sh10 million bond that was signed by two sureties and herself.

Tanzania

Grumeti Agrees to Repay Over Sh1 Billion It Owes Wildlife Area

Grumeti Game Reserves (T) Ltd has agreed to repay Sh1.3 million it owes Ikona Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.