10 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Uganda: Over £7800 Raised Online for 37-Year Old Ugandan Woman With 38 Children

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Colleb Mugume/Daily Monitor
Mariam Nabatanzi, middle, with her children.
By Syriacus Buguzi

Dar es Salaam — In just one month, more than £7,800 (equivalent to about Sh22 million) has been raised online to support a Ugandan woman aged 39, who is struggling to raise her own 38 biological children.

The woman, Mariam Nabatanzi, came to the limelight in East Africa, April this year after a journalist of The Citizen's sister newspaper in Kampala, Daily Monitor Mr Godfrey Lugaaju broke her story.

The funding process, set up by a Ugandan, Karo Omu is meant to raise money to take care of the children, ensure their access to better healthcare and enable her to start a business to improve her family's life.

"I started this page after seeing an article about her by Godfrey Lugaaju," said Omu. The target is to raise up to £10,000, equivalent to about Sh28.8million.

Information obtained from the GoFundme portal, shows that journalists-- Godfrey Lugaaju and Jewel Nabukeera are expected to deliver the funds to Mariam and her kids as soon as the campaign ends.

Former BBC journalist, Kassim Kayira, who has taken part in raising the profile of this woman's story to the global media has appealed to well-wishers to support Ms Nabatanzi.

"Many of you have been asking me about the woman with 38 children aged only 39. And how you could help. Here is a gofund set up to help," wrote Mr Kayira on his official Facebook Page

At 39, Nabatanzi has 38 children whom she has delivered from home except the last born who is four months old. She was delivered by caesarean section.

Among her children are six sets of twins, four sets of triplets, three sets of quadruples and single births. Ten of these are girls and the rest are boys. The oldest is 23 years old while the youngest is four months.

Nabatanzi was married off at 12 years of age after surviving death; allegedly at her stepmother's hands who apparently pounded glass and mixed it in the food she gave Nabatanzi and her four siblings.

Her husband is an absentee father same is for her husband, thus leaving her to support her children by doing odd jobs.

Uganda

Time to Lift Ban On Sex Education in Schools

In 2016, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social development banned comprehensive sexuality education in schools. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.