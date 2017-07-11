10 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Ngeleja Returns Sh40.4 Million Escrow Cash to Government

By Colnely Joseph

Dar es Salaam — The Member of Parliament for Sengerema Mr William Ngeleja says he has decided to return the Shillings 40.4 million he owes the government; that he received from Mr James Rugemalira when the money was linked to the Tegeta ESCROW scandal.

Speaking earlier today, Mr Ngeleja who is a former Minister for Energy and Minerals, said he received the money as a donation without knowing the problems around the funds. Adding that had he known he would not have dared to receive it.

"It is a normal thing for any MP to receive or seek financial aid from various sources that he or she could use the aid given for development purposes in their respective constituencies. So, I received the cash just like other aid," he said at a press conference held in Dar es Salaam.

He elaborated that he had for filled the public service ethics forms acknowledging to receive the said amount, because he believed it was a financial donation like any other.

The Sengerema MP said he decided to return the whole amount to protect his reputation since it was now known that the person who gave him the cash is a suspect in the Shillings 306 billion ESCROW scandal.

"I have decided to return this money despite the fact that the person who gave me the money is still a suspect and has not been convicted. I have done this because I don't want to be part of the scandal and any related accusations," he said.

